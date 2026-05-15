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Man City & Bayern Munich target decides he wants summer transfer as €12m release clause becomes active
Prodigy sparks bidding war
Eichhorn has enjoyed a stratospheric rise in Germany, making 18 first-team appearances for Hertha and breaking scoring records at just 16 years and 287 days old. His consistent performances in the 2. Bundesliga have alerted several European heavyweights, with the player now intent on making a high-profile move during the upcoming transfer window. A complex exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2029, allows him to depart for a fee ranging between €10m and €12m, depending on the destination.
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Bavarian giants lead chase
Bayern have identified Eichhorn as a priority signing, with head coach Vincent Kompany said to be desperate to secure the youngster’s services. According to Sky Sport, the German champions have already held two meetings with the midfielder’s representatives to outline their vision for his development. To fend off rival interest, the record champions are reportedly prepared to offer the teenager a long-term contract until 2031, coupled with specific guarantees regarding his first-team involvement next season.
Guardiola plots City swoop
City have also entered the fray, with Guardiola reportedly keen to bring the German youth international to the Premier League this summer. Under the proposed plan from the English giants, City would trigger the release clause before immediately loaning Eichhorn to Bayer Leverkusen to ensure he continues his development in a top-flight environment. Leverkusen remain strong contenders in their own right, alongside Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, as they look to keep the highly talented midfielder within the Bundesliga.
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Decisive summer for starlet
Eichhorn must now weigh up several lucrative offers as he prepares for a move that will likely define the early stages of his professional career. Hertha face a difficult task in replacing their most promising asset as they navigate life in the second tier, while the buying club will need to finalise the exact terms of the variable release clause. With the summer window approaching, the race to secure one of Europe’s most dazzling prospects is expected to reach its conclusion in the coming weeks.