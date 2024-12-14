Malik Tillman, PSVGetty
Alex Labidou

USMNT's Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi stunned as Eredivisie-leading PSV lose to mid-table side SC Heerenveen

USAPSV vs Fortuna SittardPSVFortuna SittardEredivisieM. TillmanR. Pepi

PSV were held scoreless in Eredivisie for the first time this season, which will raise the demand for Ricardo Pepi to start consistently

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSV suffer second loss of the season
  • Held scoreless for first time this season in league play
  • Inconsistent role for Pepi continues
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱