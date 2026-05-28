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‘He becomes mad very fast’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo could never be a coach as former Man Utd team-mate backs CR7 for Old Trafford return in different role
Ronaldo chasing down 1,000 goals and World Cup glory
There is no sign of Ronaldo hanging up record-shattering boots any time soon, despite now being 41 years of age. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, allowing the Saudi Pro League title to be captured in 2025-26.
The evergreen frontman is expected to captain Portugal at this summer’s World Cup, while continuing to chase down 1,000 competitive career goals. There is not too much left for him to achieve, but targets that help to keep competitive fires burning continue to be found.
Another challenge may be sought on the field, amid talk of joining eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS at Inter Miami, while club ownership or advisory posts are being mooted for when the day comes for retirement to be reluctantly embraced.
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Coach or director? Best role for Ronaldo at Man Utd
A return to England may appeal at that stage, given his strong ties to Premier League giants United, with former team-mate Djemba-Djemba - speaking exclusively in association with ToonieBet - telling GOAL when asked if Ronaldo could fill posts in the dugout or boardroom: “I think director will be much better for him. I cannot see Cristiano as a coach, because Cristiano is a man who, every time, he wants to go up, every time.
“I'm not surprised to see him play at 41 years old, I'm not surprised because I knew him when he was 17. I was with him, we were walking together after training, we were going to eat together, we watched TV together, sometimes in my house, sometimes his house, his mum was there, I saw his dad, when his dad was coming from Portugal to Manchester sometimes to visit, and Cristiano, he always wanted more, and more, and more, and more.
“I'm not surprised to see him play at 41 years old. I'm not surprised because I saw him and being a coach will be difficult for him - he becomes mad very, very fast! I can see him as a good director.”
Ronaldo backed for stunning return to Old Trafford
Djemba-Djemba is not the first former colleague of Ronaldo to suggest that he could have a role to play behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Danny Simpson has previously told GOAL: “If you look at his mentality, he obviously cares about the club. I think he would say that he would like to come back again but in another way. I don’t think he liked the way he left so he’d like to come back and make United great again, on some kind of level making decisions.
"The business side is obviously very different, but he’s also a businessman. You can’t knock that team he’s got around him. I’d love him to because I think he’s got a lot to offer, even on that side of the game going forward. Just his mentality and everything he does, he achieves it. That’s what United need."
Wes Brown added: “He could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him."
Quinton Fortune said during his own chat with GOAL: "At Manchester United I could see him as a part owner, he’s done incredible things in football and also financially, anything is possible because he loves the club. The club still loves him with the amazing memories he created there, if he got an opportunity behind the scenes I think he’d jump to be a part of it."
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Evergreen Ronaldo will not be retiring any soon
Ronaldo is under contract at Al-Nassr through to the summer of 2027. He is hoping to play alongside eldest son Cristiano Jr at some point, and that could happen while still in Riyadh - as the talented teenager prepares to graduate out of the academy ranks.
Many have been quick to suggest that CR7 could extend his career for several years yet, as he plays towards and beyond his mid-40s, but United will likely ensure that a door in Manchester remains open to a fan favourite and iconic member of their fabled No.7 shirt club.