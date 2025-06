Lyon have officially parted ways with head coach Joe Montemurro, just one season after the Australian coach replaced Chelsea-bound Sonia Bompastor.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lyon part ways with Montemurro after one season

French champions eyeing former Barca boss Giraldez

Montemurro tipped to take over as Matildas head coach Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱