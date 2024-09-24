Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Luke Shaw may not return for Man Utd until AFTER next international break as Erik ten Hag delivers honest update on full-back's recovery from calf injury

Manchester UnitedL. ShawE. ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United vs TwenteTwenteEuropa League

Luke Shaw might not return for Manchester United until after the October international break as Erik ten Hag delivered an honest update on his injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Shaw nursing a calf injury
  • His progress has been slow
  • Might not be available until late October
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below