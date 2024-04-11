Lukasz Fabianski heroics in vain as West Ham lose first leg of Europa League quarter-final 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen as Xabi Alonso's side remain on course for historic treble West HamBayer Leverkusen vs West HamBayer LeverkusenEuropa League

Bayer Leverkusen were dominant in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham, winning thanks to two late goals.