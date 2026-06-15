AFP
'We're not afraid' - Luka Modric fired up for England clash as Croatia and AC Milan maestro dodges retirement question
Focus on the World Cup
Modric is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, but he is also not ready to discuss exactly where he will be playing his football next season. The 40-year-old AC Milan maestro is currently entering his fifth World Cup and has made it clear that personal milestones and contract negotiations are taking a back seat to international glory.
The Croatia captain's contract at Milan expires this summer, though he has the option to extend it for another 12 months. No decision has been announced yet, though, and it has been reported that he will retire after the World Cup.
Modric is not prepared to discuss his future at this point, though, telling reporters: "I'm focused exclusively on the tournament because I want to help the team in the best possible way."
Despite being two shy of his 200th cap, he insists he is not treating this trip to North America as a farewell tour or a "Last Dance" with the national team.
- Getty Images Sport
Defiance ahead of England clash
Croatia face a stern test in their group stage opener against England, a side Modric identifies as the heavyweight in their bracket. However, the legendary midfielder was quick to shut down any suggestions that his team would be intimidated by the Three Lions' star-studded squad or their status as tournament frontrunners.
The veteran midfielder is relishing the challenge, stating: "We respect everyone, but we're not afraid of anyone. Now it's up to us to prove it on the pitch. We want to make all Croatians proud." Modric believes that while England may be the favourites, the experience within the Croatian camp gives them the edge they need to compete at the highest level once again.
Not just making up the numbers
After finishing as runners-up in 2018 and securing third place in 2022, Croatia enters this tournament with a reputation for overperforming on the world stage. Modric is adamant that they are not in the United States simply to participate, but rather to contend for the trophy that has narrowly eluded them in the past.
"The greatest strength of Croatia in recent editions of the World Cup has always been unity, and it must be like that this time as well. We are not here to participate, to act as an extra. When the group is compact, we can compete with anyone," Modric stated.
- AFP
Guiding the next generation
As the squad undergoes a natural transition, Modric sees himself as more than just a playmaker; he is the bridge between the golden generation and the emerging talent. He believes his role is to provide the platform for younger players to excel without the weight of expectation crushing their creativity.
"We more experienced players must lend a hand to the young people, help them grow and transmit experience, quality, and character to them. Young people must feel free to show their qualities, and we must support them. A generational change is underway, but we want to continue winning and doing well as happened in the last two editions of the World Cup," Modric concluded.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
2045 Votes