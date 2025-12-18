Luis Suarez’s new Inter Miami deal makes sense - if he accepts a reduced role

Inter Miami had scored.

And Luis Suarez didn’t look all that happy about it.

The moment came 10 minutes into Miami’s decisive Game 3 clash in their first-round playoff series against Nashville SC. The move was a fluid one, starting and ending with Lionel Messi, aided by some lovely quick passing in between. It finished with Messi heading home a delightful ball from youngster Mateo Silvetti. Messi celebrated. So did the rest of the team.

Then, the camera panned to Suarez, sitting there in the stands, drink in hand, a little miffed. He was on the bench. And Miami were humming.

The Herons went on to win the game 4-0, then followed it with three straight victories to claim a first MLS Cup in club history.

Suarez played a combined 21 minutes across that run, left out of the starting XI as his side, in effect, rolled through the rest of the league.

In that light, it is somewhat strange that Suarez has signed a new contract to remain with the club. The veteran forward turns 39 in January, was not on a significant salary during the first two years of his deal, and is unlikely to be paid handsomely through the 2026 season. Suarez came to South Florida largely to play alongside close friends - two of whom in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have since departed - and Miami’s attack often functioned more smoothly with him on the bench.

As such, his one-year contract extension, made official Wednesday afternoon, only truly makes sense if both Suarez and the club accept that he is no longer a guaranteed starter.