‘Luis Suarez belongs in a wheelchair & Lionel Messi team-mates aren’t good enough’ - Inter Miami & MLS savaged in ‘League Two’ comparison from former Premier League chairman
Inter Miami and MLS have been savaged, with Luis Suarez told he “belongs in a wheelchair” while Lionel Messi’s team-mates “aren’t good enough”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons have acquired vast experience
- Looking to land more major silverware
- Jordan not convinced by Florida franchise