Luis Rubiales sees appeals over sexual assault verdict rejected after Jenni Hermoso kiss scandal that overshadowed Spain's 2023 World Cup triumph
Spain's High Court has upheld a verdict that found Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault after he kissed Jenni Hermoso against her will in the aftermath of the 2023 World Cup final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spain beat England in the final
- Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso
- Spain's High Court upholds guilty verdict