Luis Rubiales to stand trial for sexual assault over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail time

Luis Rubiales is set to face trial for allegations of sexual assault and coercion over his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup.

  • Hermoso was kissed by Rubiales after the World Cup final
  • Former Spanish FA head is set to face trial
  • The hearing date is yet to be revealed
