AFP
Luis Enrique bemoans PSG's rotten luck as shock Monaco defeat ruins contract extension party
A bittersweet night for Enrique
Before kick-off, the club officially confirmed that Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2030. Having already secured three Ligue 1 titles and back-to-back Champions League trophies during his tenure, the Spaniard is widely regarded as a living legend at the Parc des Princes. The festivities were further bolstered by news that the club had secured the futures of several key playing assets alongside their manager.
However, the mood quickly soured once the action commenced on the pitch. Despite the celebratory pre-match atmosphere, PSG suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of a resilient Monaco side. This loss marks a historically poor start for the Qatari-led era of the club, leaving the reigning champions without a win after three rounds of Ligue 1 action. It was a stark contrast to the dominant performances fans have come to expect, particularly given the overwhelming statistical advantage Paris held throughout the ninety minutes.
- AFP
Inexplicable statistics haunt Paris
Statistically, the game was a one-sided affair that somehow resulted in an away win. PSG registered a staggering 23 shots compared to just four from Monaco, yet they were unable to convert their dominance into goals. The visitors were clinical, scoring two goals from their only two shots on target. Luis Enrique was visible frustrated by the outcome, pointing to the underlying numbers as evidence of his team's superiority.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Spaniard expressed his disbelief at how the game slipped away. "That’s what I always say, it’s the worst time for coaches, but I accept my responsibility as a coach. I’m happy with what I saw. It’s clear that it’s the start of the season and we’re not at our best. I saw a lot of positive things; for me, today, we deserved the win. But that’s football, it’s a wonderful sport," he stated.
Luck and clinical finishing
The defeat was made even more bitter by the performance of the opposition goalkeeper. Lukas Hradecky was in inspired form, producing a series of saves that earned him the man of the match award. Enrique was quick to praise the Finnish international, acknowledging that the veteran stopper was the primary reason PSG failed to rack up a high score. For Paris, the familiar issues of defensive vulnerability in one-on-one situations and a lack of clinical finishing came back to haunt them.
Continuing his reflection on the match, Enrique doubled down on the idea that luck played the deciding factor. “Football is sometimes inexplicable, and you have to accept it. If you’re unlucky, you draw. Every year, I’ve had matches like that; tonight was one of them. I want to emphasize the players’ mentality. We’re here; it’s going to be an exciting championship. We’re unlucky at the moment, but we have to prepare for the future” he explained.
- AFP
Champions League pressure builds
While Enrique is safe in his position, the slow start to the domestic season provides a difficult backdrop for their upcoming European journey. The club is set to begin its Champions League defense next Wednesday against Slovan Bratislava, and the pressure is mounting to secure a convincing win. Enrique must now find a way to translate his team’s statistical dominance into actual points before the frustration among the fanbase begins to grow beyond mere disappointment.
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