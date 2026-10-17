AFP
'We were lucky!' - Luis Enrique fumes at PSG stars despite brilliant Champions League victory
PSG boss fires warning
Enrique has warned his side that they were "lucky" during their 4-2 victory against City in the Champions League. Despite building a three-goal advantage before the interval, the manager was dissatisfied with how his team performed after the restart.
Speaking two days after the triumph, the Spanish coach refused to let the positive result obscure his team's second-half drop in concentration. He insisted that maintaining control remains crucial when competing at the absolute highest level in Europe.
- AFP
The demand for control
Addressing the media in his press conference, Enrique stressed that his side must manage match scenarios far better when holding a comfortable lead. He highlighted the dangers of allowing high-calibre opponents to gain momentum.
"We were lucky in this match," Enrique explained when reflecting on the chaotic second period, as quoted by Football365. "If you want to win an away match at this level, you have to be more consistent throughout the whole game.
"Otherwise, they can make a comeback and score more goals than you. The second half was crazy because there was a big gap after the first. I don't like a crazy second half, I prefer to be able to control."
Courage amidst the madness
Despite his firm criticism of the second-half display, Enrique praised the courage his team showed during the opening period. He specifically highlighted a "magnificent action" for the opening goal when his side played out under intense pressure.
"If I have to highlight one thing in this match or over the last three years, it is the players' ability to be aggressive and brave all the time, especially away from home," he stated, noting that his team "never have fear."
- AFP
What's next for PSG?
The victory over City puts PSG at the top of the Champions League standings with six points from two matches. The Parisiens are now preparing to face Strasbourg in their next Ligue 1 fixture. Enrique’s side currently sits in sixth place in the French league table, having collected 11 points from six matches.
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