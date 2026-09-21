Luis Enrique and Marquinhos celebrate hard-fought Le Classique victory over Marseille

The decisive goal proved particularly sweet for Marquinhos, as it saw him equal Brazilian compatriot Lucas Moura's tally of 46 goals for the capital club.

The 32-year-old centre-back stressed that in a rivalry of this magnitude, securing the win by any means necessary is the only thing that matters. Reflecting on how his side weathered a stern test from the home team, Marquinhos explained via PSG TV: "It's always a pleasure to win here. When you come here and win, it's so good, regardless of whether it was close or not. We've had easier games here, but we played well today.

"We also had to defend, and even though they were second from bottom before this game, they're a good team that challenged us on the pitch. We managed to overcome our problems to win, and that feels so good. I'm really happy to have won here. As we often say, you don't play Le Classique, you win it, be it here or at home, and we're really happy to have won this game.

"As for my goal, I think I've equalled Lucas Moura's goal tally at the club, right? 46 goals is a great total! We know how difficult it is to score goals, but when you get the chance to help the team to win, it's always good, especially here in Marseille."