Luis Enrique warns Chelsea, Liverpool & Co that PSG are fearless as 'everyone knows' they can win Champions League again
Enrique embracing challenge to defend European crown
Despite a daunting path to the final in Budapest, the former Barcelona boss remains undeterred by the calibre of opposition lying in wait. The draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon was not particularly kind to the French giants. Should they navigate a tricky round-of-16 tie against Premier League side Chelsea, they would face the winner of the clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool. Beyond that, a potential semi-final against titans like Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Bayern Munich looms. However, Enrique is embracing the challenge, claiming that the "fear factor" has shifted back in favour of the Parisians as they look to defend their crown on the continental stage.
The defending champions are not afraid
Speaking to the media shortly after the brackets were confirmed, Enrique highlighted the shift in perception regarding his team. The manager is fully aware that expectations have heightened, but he views this as a testament to the progress made under his tutelage.
"It's different from last year where nobody thought we could win the Champions League. Today, everyone knows we can win this competition," he explained. "For that, we have to improve our performances, we are aware of it. But what we saw is positive, and we have to get used to the different circumstances."
PSG have had to navigate various tactical hurdles throughout a demanding campaign, yet they remain the team to beat. Enrique pointed to their mental toughness as a key asset.
Enrique stating: "What makes me optimistic is seeing the team's ability to handle the problems encountered this season. During the season, we showed many times what our team was. We played many good games. Statistically, it's even better in certain aspects. I am happy in the way we prepare for matches, how we perform. The team shows its ability to overcome difficult situations and problems."
A reunion with Chelsea
The immediate obstacle for PSG is a familiar foe in Chelsea. The London club holds a recent psychological edge, having defeated the Parisians 3-0 in the Club World Cup final in the United States thanks to a starring role from Cole Palmer. While some might view the upcoming tie as a chance for redemption, Enrique was quick to dismiss any narrative of a grudge match. He prefers to look forward rather than dwell on past defeats, focusing instead on the prestige of the fixture against one of England's top sides.
His focus remains purely on the present, treating the Chelsea tie as another hurdle in their quest for European glory. For Enrique, the identity of the opponent is secondary to the ultimate goal of maintaining PSG's status at the summit of world football, regardless of past results in different formats.
"I am very happy, as usual. It will be fascinating to play against one of the best teams and that we know well. No feeling of revenge, these are different competitions," the PSG boss remarked.
Confidence in the PSG project
The bracket has been described by many as the "side of death," given the concentration of former winners and historical giants. Yet, Enrique’s posture remains one of supreme confidence. He refuses to be intimidated by the history of clubs like Real Madrid or the current form of Manchester City. To him, being the defending champion provides a psychological shield that the other teams must try to pierce. He believes the pressure is firmly on the challengers rather than the holders.
As PSG prepare for a gauntlet that could include the best teams in England, Spain, and Germany, their manager has made it clear: they aren't trapped in a difficult bracket with Europe's elite; Europe's elite are trapped in a bracket with them by saying: "It's our path, we are used to it. The defending champions, it's us. The problems are for the other teams."
