'The ball didn't want to go in!' - Spain boss stands by strategy after Cape Verde pull off stunning World Cup draw against European champions

While Spain dominated the ball, they found it nearly impossible to penetrate a deep defensive line. Even with Marc Cucurella providing a dangerous attacking outlet from the left, the final touch was missing. The manager was full of praise for the resilience shown by the tournament newcomers throughout the ninety minutes.

The coach noted the tactical difficulty of the encounter, stating: "They are a very organised team, we have seen that they got into a low block, it is very difficult to generate spaces like that. Even so, we have generated arrivals, there has been a lack of circulation to generate more, but when the ball doesn't want to go in, it doesn't want to go in. There have been shots, chances and the desire to solve the game quickly, we know that this is very difficult and we know that here it costs a lot to win."