Lucy Bronze 'mind-blown' by latest England milestone as Lionesses star prioritises winning trophies over chasing Jill Scott record

The 34-year-old was the standout performer at the City Ground, scoring one great header and hitting the post with another before providing the assist for Georgia Stanway to double the lead.

Having made her international debut back in 2013, Bronze’s 145th cap saw her pull clear of her close friend Karen Carney. She now sits behind only Fara Williams and Jill Scott in the history books, a feat that appeared almost impossible to her when she first started her journey in the white shirt. Despite the individual accolades stacking up, the Chelsea star was quick to point out that her longevity is driven by a desire for team success rather than chasing down the records of those who came before her.

Reflecting on the achievement, Bronze admitted she never expected to reach such heights. Speaking after the game, she said: "I could never have imagined even getting to 100 caps. Let alone to be surpassing someone like Karen Carney, who to me was a legend, someone I grew up admiring, and one of my role models. And being behind Jill and Farah, my old teammates and just people that I’ve looked up to throughout my career. To even be in and around them, it’s just mind-blowing for me."