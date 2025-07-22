This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lucy Bronze Lionesses legend GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lucy Bronze is a living Lionesses legend: England defender's longevity is a blessing as Sarina Wiegman's side chase Euro 2025 title

England vs Italy

The Chelsea defender grabbed the quarter-final win over Sweden by the scruff of the neck and will be vital again in Tuesday's clash with Italy

Lucy Bronze has accumulated her fair share of iconic moments on the international stage over the past decade. It’s 10 years since she scored in back-to-back knockout games to propel England to their first Women's World Cup semi-final, and it was her sensational strike that put the gloss on the Lionesses’ win over Norway four years later, as they again made the last four. On Thursday, she added another to the list, as her header kickstarted an unlikely comeback in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025, before her thumping penalty proved to be the winner in the shootout against Sweden.

As England have become a mainstay in the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years, Bronze has been a stalwart. It's remarkable to think that, just two years before her breakout at the 2015 World Cup, she was struggling for call-ups and considering representing Portugal, the nation of her father, instead.

Fortunately for the Lionesses, it never came to that. Now, as the Euro 2022 winners prepare for a sixth-successive major tournament semi-final, Bronze, who has played in all of the last five, is only enhancing her status as an England legend in a remarkable show of longevity that few can match.

