'I'm the luckiest guy on earth' - Ryan Reynolds scraps plans to 'kidnap' Rob McElhenney after Wrexham co-owner has host of rescue animals - including dogs, cats & even horses - named after Deadpool star in adorable birthday surprise Wrexham League One

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has joked he's given up on plans to kidnap Rob McElhenney after receiving an adorable birthday surprise.