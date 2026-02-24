Getty Images Sport
Luciano Spalletti stays! Juventus set to tie coach down to new deal and hand transfer control to ex-Italy boss
Spalletti set for new Juventus deal
According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, speaking via Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, the wheels are firmly in motion for a contract extension. Spalletti is ready to sign a long-term deal with Juventus and will have a role shaping the team this summer, it has been reported. The news marks a significant shift in the power dynamic at Continassa, suggesting that the Old Lady is prepared to pivot toward a more manager-centric model to ensure total synergy between the dugout and the recruitment department.
- Getty Images Sport
Full faith in the project
The decision to back Spalletti comes at a pivotal moment for the club. While the Scudetto race may have provided some frustrations lately, the board views the tactician as a "fundamental piece for the Juventus future." Negotiations have reportedly been ongoing for several weeks, with the club hierarchy determined to tie the former national team coach down and ensure he remains the face of the project. The signals emanating from Turin suggest that both parties are in total agreement about the path forward, following the positive precedent set by the imminent contract renewal of United States international midfielder Weston McKennie.
Total control over summer recruitment
Perhaps the most significant development in these talks is the level of influence Spalletti will wield over the squad's transition. Juventus intend to invest in the squad this summer and the plan is to provide the players that Spalletti specifically wants so he can shape the team as he sees fit. There is a reported "full unity of intent between all parties involved," ensuring that the scouting department works in lockstep with the manager’s tactical requirements.
The proactive approach ensures that the Bianconeri do not head into another summer window with conflicting ideas. In the modern era of the "director-led" club, Juve are choosing to empower their manager, believing that a squad built strictly in his image is the fastest route back to silverware and Champions League consistency.
- AFP
Building a new Juventus identity
The Juve management aim to build a team that adheres to the coach's ideas, promising to provide greater depth in every department of the squad. This represents a philosophical shift for Juve, moving away from opportunistic signings and toward a philosophy of technical cohesion and identity-driven recruitment.
The finalisation of the deal will serve as a formal signal of stability and mutual trust. For the Juventus faithful, the prospect of Spalletti having total control over the roster provides a glimmer of hope that the club's identity is finally being restored under a proven winner.
Advertisement