Luciano Spalletti slams 'embarrassing' performance as Juventus 'miss easy balls' despite crucial Champions League win
Juventus seal vital Champions League victory
While three points in the Champions League usually calls for celebration, the mood in the Juventus camp was decidedly sombre following their latest European outing against the Cypriot side. Despite securing a victory that keeps their slim hopes of a top-eight finish alive in the league phase, the Bianconeri were far from convincing, leaving their manager fuming at the technical poverty and defensive fragility on display. Spalletti refused to sugarcoat the evening's events during his post-match media duties, making it clear that while the result was necessary, the method of achieving it fell well below the standards required at the elite level of European football.
Juventus did 'the bare minimum', says Spalletti
The primary source of Spalletti’s ire was a disjointed first-half performance where Juventus seemed unable to string passes together or control the tempo of the game. For a coach who prides himself on fluid, possession-based football, seeing his side struggle with the basics was a bitter pill to swallow.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the whistle, Spalletti offered a brutally honest verdict on the initial 45 minutes, saying: "It was fundamental to win and with victories, things are put right. I am not happy and neither are the lads, we could and should have done more. We did the bare minimum, in the first half there were also embarrassing situations. Then after the goal, we had more tranquillity."
Defensive headaches
Beyond the general malaise, Spalletti pinpointed specific tactical deficiencies that left his side exposed. The injury crisis in defence forced the manager into uncomfortable compromises, most notably the deployment of Weston McKennie in a defensive role and the shifting of Pierre Kalulu.
The balance of the backline was a major concern, with Pafos finding it far too easy to create goalscoring opportunities on the counter-attack. Spalletti’s analysis of his full-backs was particularly telling, highlighting the trade-off between offensive output and defensive solidity.
"Difficulty defending? It is true, we must also recover a right centre-back to let Kalulu play full-back and not McKennie," Spalletti explained.
He reserved specific criticism for the defensive vulnerabilities on the flanks, noting that while Andrea Cambiaso offers a threat going forward, he can become a liability when facing dynamic wingers.
"Also Cambiaso is very offensive and struggles against players who cut inside," the manager added. "We conceded too much and exploited our qualities little, missing easy balls. For the moment it is like this, we take the second half."
- AFP
What's next?
The victory provides breathing space, but it has not solved the underlying problems. Spalletti’s public undressing of the team’s performance serves as a warning shot: this level of play will not suffice in the knockout stages against stronger opposition.
They are now 17th in the Champions League table, leaving them on track to advance as an unseeded team for the knockout play-off draw. However, with just three points separating them from the top eight, Spalletti will hope to get maximum points from their last two games of the round to ensure they go straight into the last-16.
First of all, however, they will aim to crawl back up the Serie A table as Spalletti's seventh-placed team visit a Bologna side sitting fifth and with just one defeat in their last 15 matches in all competitions. AC Milan and Napoli are currently eight points clear of Spalletti's Bianconeri at the top of the table.
