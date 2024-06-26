Luciano Spalletti apologises after telling journalist he'd have to 'j*rk off every day' to match his football knowledge in furious rant after Italy's Euro 2024 draw with Croatia ItalyLuciano SpallettiEuropean ChampionshipCroatia

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has apologised to a journalist for saying he may be as knowledgeable as him if he "j*rks off every day for 14 years".