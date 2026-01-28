Getty
Lucas Paqueta finally agrees Flamengo return with West Ham star set to become most expensive player in Brazilian Serie A history
Paqueta deal finally agreed
West Ham and Flamengo have been in Paqueta negotiations for some time over a January transfer but have now reached a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Flamengo will pay a record fee of €42 million (£36m) for the 28-year-old, who will return to the Brazilian side after spells in Europe with AC Milan, Lyon and West Ham. Paqueta joined the Hammers in 2022 but had been eager to return to Brazil and had been left out of recent squads by manager Nuno Espirito Santo due to the uncertainty over his future.
Flamengo's payment plan revealed
Flamengo are set to pay the hefty transfer fee in instalments so that the club still have funds available for other transfers if needed. A source close to the transfer told ESPN. "If it goes as West Ham wants, Flamengo will be taking risks. We're not going to ruin our plans. The way we want to close the deal protects us even if we have a bad year financially. We want to be sure we can pay. That's called responsibility."
The Brazilian club were initially set to pay £30m up front, with the remaining £5.5m in instalments. However, club president Luiz Eduardo Baptista has amended the schedule slightly and Flamengo will now make payments until 2028, according to Globo.
Paqueta deal smashes Brazilian transfer record
Paqueta started his career at Flamengo and now returns after eight years away. The transfer smashes the Brazilian transfer record and makes the midfielder by far the most expensive signing in the league. Cruzeiro's deal to bring in Gerson from Zenit St Petersburg was the previous record transfer for a Brazilian club at €27m, ahead of Vitor Roque's €25m return to Palmeiras from Barcelona.
