Lucas Bergvall tells Tottenham he wants to leave as Premier League rivals circle

Bergvall’s trajectory at Spurs has been a rollercoaster since his arrival from Djurgarden in 2024. He initially flourished under Ange Postecoglou, playing a pivotal role in the club's 2025 Europa League triumph - their first piece of silverware in 17 years.

His performances during that campaign were so impressive that he was officially named the club's Player of the Year, seemingly cementing his status as a cornerstone of the team's future.

However, the managerial merry-go-round has stunted his progress. Thomas Frank, who replaced Postecoglou, often deployed the Swede in wide areas rather than his preferred central midfield role. This trend continued under Igor Tudor and has worsened since Roberto De Zerbi took charge in March.

The Italian tactician’s 4-2-3-1 system appears ill-suited to Bergvall’s attributes, with the midfielder barely featuring in the final weeks of the 2025-26 Premier League season.