AFP
Newcastle delay to to launch £60m bid for Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall to avoid UEFA rules
Magpies plot late Bergvall swoop
Newcastle are reportedly plotting a major move for Tottenham midfielder Bergvall. However, the Magpies will wait until mid-August to submit their formal offer for the highly-rated Sweden international, according to former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson. Bergvall is eager to leave north London this summer after falling down the pecking order.
Spurs' recent midfield additions have restricted his pathway to the starting line-up. Tottenham have already rejected a €50 million (£42m) bid from an unnamed English club. The London side are reportedly holding out for a premium fee in the region of £60m before sanctioning a sale.
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Navigating UEFA's 45-day rule
The strategic delay to August 16 is directly linked to Tonali's recent switch. The Italian midfielder swapped St James' Park for Tottenham on July 2 in a blockbuster transfer. Newcastle are purposefully waiting to avoid triggering UEFA's new 45-day rule regarding player exchanges. Borson clearly explained the financial manoeuvring.
"They may well be waiting just to see what happens with Newcastle because they need to wait for the 45 days to pass so that it's not player exchange from Tonali," Borson told Football Insider. "Once that passes, and I think it's probably about another 16 days for that, that opens up another possible route."
A summer of massive change
A potential move for Bergvall arrives during a chaotic summer of transition on Tyneside. Widespread reports indicate that manager Eddie Howe is set to leave the club, with Al-Hilal head coach Matthias Jaissle lined up as his immediate replacement. The Magpies have also overseen significant first-team squad turnover. Key figures Anthony Gordon and Tonali have already departed, while midfield lynchpin Bruno Guimaraes appears increasingly likely to join Arsenal.
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Spurs demand a premium fee
While Newcastle prepare their mid-August approach, Tottenham remain steadfast in their valuation. Despite bringing in Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Spurs are under no immediate pressure to sell Bergvall cheaply.
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