'Lowest and most deceitful behaviour' - Luis Figo demands immediate resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Figo demands Infantino resignation over World Cup plot
Figo has fiercely condemned Infantino following the collapse of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, leaving the FIFA president fighting to save his job. Writing a blistering column for the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Figo demanded Infantino step down immediately.
The severe fallout stems from a controversial scheme to sell the World Cup to private equity investors, a move Figo claims was designed to secure Infantino a lucrative $30 million-a-year job. As Infantino hastily chairs emergency crisis talks in Morocco to salvage his position, Figo has made his feelings regarding the current leadership abundantly clear, insisting that a man who enriches himself has no place in football.
- Getty Images
Scathing open letter exposes deceitful behaviour
The Portuguese legend did not mince his words when assessing the recent turmoil and the total lack of transparency from FIFA's leadership. Expressing his sheer disbelief at the unfolding scandal, Figo wrote: "What I have seen exposed in the last 10 days is the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed."
Highlighting the absurdity of the secret deal, he asked: "If the scheme was a no-brainer, why not be honest about the fact that it was going to give you a $30m-a-year job at the end of it?"
He also accused Infantino of overseeing a "reign of terrible self-interest," adding: "Infantino has debased the office of FIFA President that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve."
Mismanagement of FIFA reserves and blackmail allegations
The former Real Madrid winger also took aim at Infantino's gross mismanagement of funds and his mob-like leadership style. Addressing the desperation for private equity, Figo wrote: "I mean the $5bn in FIFA’s reserves for a start. How many shares could that buy in this grubby, underhand plot? All of them! So there is no need for outside investment after all."
He also referenced the serious allegations raised by the Jordan Football Association, noting that it is absolutely no surprise to see Infantino obstructing their funding just to secure a nomination letter to continue his reign.
What next for Infantino and FIFA?
Infantino will now head into a crucial summit in Morocco, desperately hoping to persuade remaining FIFA officials to maintain their backing amidst growing global outrage. However, surviving this unprecedented crisis appears increasingly unlikely following such a public denunciation. If more national federations officially withdraw their vital support, Infantino could be forced to resign, paving the way for emergency presidential elections.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting