Alisha Lehmann Rachel Daly Aston Villa
Brendan Madden

'I love you always my G' - Alisha Lehmann sends special birthday message to Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly just hours after heartbreaking Nations League experience for Lionesses star

A. LehmannR. DalyEnglandAston Villa WomenWomen's footballScotlandWSL

Alisha Lehmann sent a special birthday message to Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly after the Lionesses star suffered Nations League heartbreak.

  • Lehmann sends message to Villa team-mate
  • Daly and Lionesses see Olympic dreams dashed
  • England fall short in dramatic goal chase