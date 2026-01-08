Lost Liverpool need a miracle to avoid an Arsenal annihilation at the Emirates

Even Slot has admitted that the Reds have drawn too many games over the past five weeks, with six points dropped against promoted teams, Sunderland and Leeds (twice), before another two were thrown away at mid-table Fulham on Sunday. However, Liverpool haven't played particularly well in any of their five league wins since losing 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, and were downright lucky to beat Brighton, Wolves and even nine-man Tottenham.
Granted, fortune hasn't always favoured Liverpool of late. Isak being injured in the process of scoring at Spurs was a seriously bitter blow, as a potential season-changing goal led to a potential season-ending injury, while Gomez's inability to stay fit has allowed Konate to continue returning to the scene of the crime.
There's also no denying that a number of key men are underperforming horribly this season, chief among them Alexis Mac Allister, resulting in the Reds struggling to exert anything like the same pressure on opponents. Ryan Gravenberch's topsy-turvy form has also robbed Liverpool of the crucial level of control they used to exert over games - particularly those that were in the balance right up until the final few minutes. The net result is the champions conceding four goals after the 90th minute this season, resulting in the loss of six Premier League points.
Consequently, there was an unmistakable air of inevitability about Fulham's equaliser at Craven Cottage, even though the identity of the scorer (Harrison Reed) and the nature of the strike (a 30-yard screamer) both came as a surprise. So, while Curtis Jones understandably said that the late, late leveller was "hard to take", the truth of the matter was that Liverpool had once again been hard to watch - particularly during a dismal first half in which they failed to register a single shot on target.