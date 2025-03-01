Loris Karius GFXGetty Images/Goal/@dilettaleotta Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

'MVP!' - Loris Karius' wife Diletta Leotta screams from the stands as Liverpool flop finally returns to football after a year out - and keeps a clean sheet!

L. KariusLiverpoolPremier LeagueSchalke 042. Bundesliga

Loris Karius' wife Diletta Leotta cheered from the stands as the former Liverpool goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his return to action.

  • Karius signed with Schalke in January
  • Put in a robust performance between the sticks
  • TV presenter wife cheered on from the stands
