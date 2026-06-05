Schalke are in advanced talks with Karius over a new contract after the goalkeeper played a leading role in the club's promotion-winning campaign, as per Sky Sport. The former Liverpool stopper joined as a free agent in January 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the side's most important players.

The 32-year-old helped Schalke build one of the strongest defensive records in the second tier, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding only 24 goals in 30 appearances. According to the report, negotiations are progressing well, with the club keen to reward both his performances and leadership. Karius is reportedly keen to remain in Gelsenkirchen despite attracting interest from clubs in Serie A. The goalkeeper is said to be eager for another opportunity to compete in the Bundesliga after helping guide Schalke back to the top flight.