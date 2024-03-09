Lorenzo Insigne Getty Images
VIDEO: Lorenzo Insigne rolls back the years! Napoli & Italy legend scores long-range screamer to help Toronto to narrow victory over MLS rivals Charlotte

Lorenzo InsigneToronto FCToronto FC vs Charlotte FCMajor League Soccer

Lorenzo Insigne's majestic 80th-minute strike propelled Toronto FC to a slender 1-0 triumph over Charlotte FC in its home opener on Saturday.

  • Toronto beat Charlotte 1-0
  • Insigne scored winner with stunning strike from distance
  • Received standing ovation while he marched off on 87th minute

