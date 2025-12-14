Lord Alan Sugar urges Tottenham to bring in Jurgen Klopp as new manager with Thomas Frank facing widespread sack calls after Nottingham Forest mauling

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and announced that he would take a step back from football management. Since then, the German has enjoyed a quieter lifestyle and took over as Red Bull’s head of global soccer in early 2025. The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager's stature, European pedigree, and history of reviving underperforming teams naturally make him the type of candidate that Spurs would consider, if they at all think of changing managers.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Klopp, but in a recent interaction with the media, Red Bull's global director of football, Oliver Mintzlaff, refuted claims of the German leaving their organisation, as he said: "Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment. Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible. But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed."