Brighton reject £50m Liverpool bid for Yankuba Minteh as Reds target winger

According to The Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion have sent a clear message to Liverpool by rejecting a £50 million bid for Minteh. The 22-year-old - who made 36 appearances across all competitions for Brighton last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists - has emerged as a primary target for the recruitment team at Anfield, who are looking to rebuild their frontline.

The Gambia international is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a right leg injury sustained during a 3-0 friendly victory against Roma earlier this month. While Minteh is expected to be out of action for another eight weeks, his injury status has not deterred Liverpool from making their move.