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Brighton reject £50m Liverpool bid for Yankuba Minteh as Reds target winger
Brighton stand firm on Minteh valuation
According to The Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion have sent a clear message to Liverpool by rejecting a £50 million bid for Minteh. The 22-year-old - who made 36 appearances across all competitions for Brighton last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists - has emerged as a primary target for the recruitment team at Anfield, who are looking to rebuild their frontline.
The Gambia international is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a right leg injury sustained during a 3-0 friendly victory against Roma earlier this month. While Minteh is expected to be out of action for another eight weeks, his injury status has not deterred Liverpool from making their move.
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Searching for the Salah successor
Liverpool's pursuit of Minteh comes at a time of transition for the club's attacking department. Following Mohamed Salah's departure to Trabzonspor, the Reds have made it a priority to add depth and quality to their wide options - having signed only Victor Munoz from Osasuna so far this summer as their sole attacking reinforcement.
During his time at the Amex Stadium, Minteh has proven to be a productive asset, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 66 Premier League outings. While he has primarily featured on the right flank, his versatility has been a major plus for Brighton; he has frequently deputised on the left wing when Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has been unavailable.
Brighton facing double transfer raid
The interest in Minteh is not the only headache facing the Brighton board this week. Liverpool's bid coincides with Manchester United renewing their interest in signing Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba. The Seagulls are currently dealing with intense pressure on two of their most prized young assets, as the traditional 'Big Six' look to pillage the South Coast club's talent pool once again.
Reports indicate that the clubs are close to agreeing a deal for Baleba, though a final agreement has not yet been reached. Manchester United have made an offer of around £60 million plus £5m in add-ons for the midfielder, which is currently felt to be below Brighton's asking price.
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Long-term security for the Seagulls
One major advantage Brighton holds in these negotiations is the contractual status of their stars. Minteh is currently under contract until 2029, meaning there is no immediate pressure to sell him at a discounted rate. The club is well aware that his value could continue to rise once he returns from his current injury layoff, as Brighton prepare to kick off their new Premier League season by hosting Aston Villa on Sunday.
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