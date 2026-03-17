Liverpool WILL listen to offers for Mohamed Salah this summer! Bold transfer shout explained by former Reds star as Egyptian forward is benched again

Salah first generated exit talk in December after aiming an explosive blast at Liverpool, in which he accused the club of throwing him under the bus. A proven performer was less than impressed at taking up a seat on the bench.

He was back in that position for the Reds’ latest fixture, as they played out a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham. A lack of end product has contributed to Arne Slot shuffling his pack and giving 17-year-old wonderkid Rio Ngumoha an opportunity to impress.

Liverpool may also be looking to recharge Salah’s batteries, following a busy start to 2026 that also included Africa Cup of Nations duty, but he could offer few arguments if another enforced spell on the sidelines is to be taken in.

Asked about Salah’s current standing, Heskey said: “When you say benched at the weekend, they've got the Champions League in the week. Could that have been the reason for the benching?

“But we'll go off the fact that he's probably not in his best form right now, but he's still Mohamed Salah. There are certain players that when you see them on a team sheet, there's a threat already there. There's already doubt in your head. Mohamed Salah was one of those.

“The only thing is now we need him to get back to the Mohamed Salah that we know and we love. Even when he came on against Spurs, he still created half chances. We just need him to get back to that Mohamed Salah that we know he's capable of being.”