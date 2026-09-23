Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reveals why he rejected Netherlands retirement after 'massive' Xavi talks

Van Dijk admitted he needed clarity and reassurance before committing to further international duty. However, speaking about his exchange with Xavi, the Liverpool star noted that it did not take much convincing once the right parameters were established.

"Obviously it was a massive decision," Van Dijk said. "I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted. That was from the first second the case, so the conversation didn't need to be that long."

The defender is now eager to begin the next chapter of his international career. He added: "It was very good, so I am really looking forward to meeting up for the important four games. Let's make the next two years at least an amazing time."



