'I want him to stay' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk issues desperate plea for Cody Gakpo to snub Manchester City transfer

Van Dijk has spoken out regarding the future of Gakpo, following news thatMan City have opened talks with Liverpool about signing the versatile attacker. The 27-year-old has become a primary target for Enzo Maresca’s side as the summer transfer window enters its final hours. Van Dijk, who has shared a dressing room with Gakpo for both club and country, is desperate for the forward to ignore the lure of the Etihad Stadium and remain part of the project currently being overseen by Andoni Iraola at Anfield.

Expressing his desire to keep the squad's core together, Van Dijk was unequivocal about Gakpo's importance to the side. "He's a quality player and I think we should keep quality players, but let's see what the next three days bring," the captain said. "Obviously it's pretty clear that I want him to stay, not only because he is the quality player that he is, but also he's a friend of mine and I think he will be very important for us."