Shock as Liverpool ready to listen to offers for Virgil van Dijk as he loses 'untouchable' status

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have shifted their stance on Van Dijk following a frustrating season that saw their league campaign falter and manager Arne Slot depart. The 34-year-old defender signed a contract extension in 2025, but the club now reportedly regret those terms after missing out on silverware. With senior players Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having already departed the club, the hierarchy have informed new head coach Andoni Iraola that the captain is no longer indispensable.







