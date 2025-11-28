Liverpool's top target to replace Arne Slot revealed as Reds consider asking Jurgen Klopp to make sensational return on interim basis amid dreadful run of results

With Liverpool's heavy 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, they have now lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions - a 71-year low. The former Feyenoord manager said that with the players they have, which include spending more than £400 million ($528m) on transfers this summer, this run "cannot continue". However, club legend Jamie Carragher thinks Slot may have just a week to save his job, with the former defender saying the games against West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds United over the next week or so will decide his fate.

He wrote in The Telegraph: "Arne Slot has a week to save his job. It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable. No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months. No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those that bring great success."