Liverpool shake-up continues with sporting director set to join Saudi Pro League giants

Hughes is expected to follow his former colleague Francis to Al-Hilal. While Hughes remains under contract with the Premier League side until June 2027, The Athletic report suggests that a move to the Middle East is now the likely outcome following a period of sustained interest. The Saudi giants are willing to offer a lucrative package to tempt the executive away from Merseyside after only a relatively short tenure at the club.

According to the report, Al-Hilal have been operating on the basis that Hughes will eventually join their project in Riyadh. The sporting director was identified as a primary target earlier this spring, and while he has not yet officially signed a contract with the Saudi club, the wheels are firmly in motion for a departure. This would effectively make the current summer window his final act at Anfield, allowing for a managed period of transition as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) begins the search for a successor to lead their football operations.



