Liverpool ready to bid for Antoine Semenyo in January as club prepares for Mo Salah exit

Semenyo is a top target for the Reds amongst several other Premier League sides, and has been touted for a big winter move ever since he shot to goalscoring form with Bournemouth in the early weeks of the season.

It was revealed earlier this autumn that the 25-year-old has a release clause worth an initial £60m plus £5m in add-ons within his Cherries contract, inserted when he signed a new deal to fend off interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

But an exit for the Ghana international feels an inevitability at this point, and Liverpool could be rivalled by Manchester City and Tottenham for his signature, amidst additional reported interest by Arsenal and Manchester United, both of whom are believed to be happy with their current strike-forces but are assessing the situation.

Reported by The Mirror, Liverpool have been given ‘transfer impetus’ by the current circumstances involving Salah and this could accelerate their approach for Semenyo once the January transfer window opens. But Spurs could offer Semenyo the best financial package amidst the club's new ownership structure led by Joe Lewis' children and their ambitions for sustained success on the pitch, as per BBC Sport.