Liverpool told PSG's £145m asking price for Bradley Barcola must drop as Reds refuse to rush into transfer bid

Liverpool have identified Barcola as a key addition to Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola’s squad, but the Merseyside club are currently locked in a stalemate over the winger's valuation. While the player’s talent is undisputed at Anfield, the club's recruitment team is unwilling to meet the current financial demands set by PSG.

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam, speaking on The Transfer Show, provided clarity on the current state of negotiations, noting that formal discussions have not yet commenced.

"There has still been no club-to-club contact between PSG and Liverpool at this stage over Barcola. He is a player Liverpool very much admire, but there’s no point slinging in an offer if they don’t believe that they’re close to getting a deal done. If PSG want £145m, then what’s the point of putting in an offer for £100m? It’s going to get rejected, isn’t it?", McAdam stated.



