Liverpool player ratings vs Norwich: Diogo Jota & Darwin Nunez are an unstoppable duo! Norwich overpowered in thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie as Reds keep marching on after Jurgen Klopp's devastating announcement

Liverpool booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they thrashed Norwich 5-2 at Anfield on Sunday, with five different players on the scoresheet. In what has been a hectic week for the club since the announcement that Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season, it was business as usual on the field as they dominated from the start against the Championship side.

Thankfully, academy heroes James McConnell and Curtis Jones showed that the future is still bright for the club despite Klopp's imminent departure as the young pair combined for the Reds' first goal. McConnell sent an excellent diagonal ball towards the back post where Jones did a great job of heading beyond George Long.

Liverpool's lead did not last long as Ben Gibson met a corner and managed to divert it into the net after 22 minutes, but the home team were ahead once again six minutes later as Conor Bradley went on a dashing run down the wing after winning the ball and set up Darwin Nunez for the finish.

The hosts maintained their dominance in the second half and it was no surprise to see Jota chip in with his third goal in as many matches after running onto a long ball from Jones and smashing home. The fun did not stop there, though, as substitutes Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk came together to add a fourth when the former's corner found the defender for a well-taken header.

While it had been all Liverpool in the second half, Borja Sainz blasted in a gorgeous effort from distance to pull another back for Norwich, but Ryan Gravenberch piled more misery on the visitors by adding a fifth right at the end.

