Liverpool player ratings vs Luton Town: Brilliant Conor Bradley inspires Anfield comeback as injury-ravaged Reds show Dutch courage to stay in control of the title race

A tactical change allowed the Reds right-back more licence going forward, and that helped change the game and secure a vital victory

Conor Bradley starred as goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott sealed a memorable comeback victory for Liverpool against Luton Town on Wednesday, and in turn moved Jurgen Klopp's side four points clear at the Premier League summit.

Klopp was forced into naming a nearly unrecognisable team at Anfield with 11 of his first-team players out injured, and Liverpool's new-look side made a stuttering start, allowing the hosts a rare sight of goal from a fairly basic throw-in routine. Chiedozie Ogbene turned home after Caoimhin Keller parried Tahith Chong's effort, and Liverpool struggled to bounce back in a first half so tense that Klopp felt the need to rally the home crowd.

Diaz's wayward efforts characterised a frontline that misfired in Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's absence, and the Reds' frustration manifested in countless long-range efforts that, more often than not, flew wide of the goal.

That would all change, though, as whatever Klopp said to his players at half-time did the trick. Liverpool turned the game around in typical style, an ode to some of their famous midweek games at Anfield under the lights.

Two goals in three minutes from Van Dijk and Gakpo turned the game on its head - and eased the crowd off Liverpool's back. Diaz then got the goal that his countless efforts deserved, while Elliott rounded out the scoring in the last-minute to complete what, in the end, seemed a comfortable victory.

Three points, four goals scored and no injuries of note - not a bad way to prepare for Sunday's Carabao Cup showdown against Chelsea!

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...