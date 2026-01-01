Liverpool ratings Leeds GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Liverpool player ratings vs Leeds: Florian Wirtz & Hugo Ekitike fire blanks as Reds held in frustrating New Year's Day draw

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games on New Year's Day but Arne Slot's ragged Reds continued to flatter to deceive in a drab 0-0 draw with Leeds United at Anfield. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz had looked lively in the opening half hour on Merseyside, with both going close to breaking the deadlock. However, the English champions had run out of ideas by the final quarter of a largely uneventful game and Leeds looked to have nicked all three points through in-form forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin - only for the former Everton striker to be flagged for offside after hooking the ball into the net.

That scare did at least rouse Liverpool from their slumber and they piled on the pressure in the final few minutes - but no avail, meaning a golden opportunity to pull clear of Manchester United and Chelsea in the battle for fourth place had been well and truly squandered.

GOAL rates all of the Reds on show at Anfield on Thursday...

  • Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Wasn't particularly busy but almost gifted Ethan Ampadu a goal with an awful outside-of-the-boot pass.

    Conor Bradley (6/10):

    Did his job from a defensive perspective but Slot would have expected more from the Irishman going forward, as he didn't really link particularly well with Frimpong.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    Unlike his last outing against Leeds, the Frenchman remained focused from start to finish and didn't do anything stupid.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Lucky that Leeds sub Calvert-Lewin was a fraction offside when netting late on, but Van Dijk was his usually dominant self for the most part, and also went close to scoring with a bouncing header from a corner.

    Andy Robertson (6/10):

    Got the nod at left-back ahead of Kerkez but while he defended diligently, he didn't really provide a threat down the left flank.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Steady rather spectacular from the Dutchman, who won plenty of possession for his team and kept things simple with his passing. Didn't really control the game, though, the way we know he can.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Was very bright in the opening half an hour. Used the ball well and was also willing to have a go from distance. However, his influence waned the longer the game wore on, so it was no surprise to see him come off.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    As usual, his work-rate was exemplary, while he also released Frimpong with one sweet pass during the opening 45 minutes. However, the Hungarian didn't really offer enough from an offensive perspective.

  • Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    Started on the right wing with Mohamed Salah still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty and caused Gabriel Gudmundsson all sorts of problems with his pace. Unlucky that none of classic wing play resulted in a goal before being shifted back to right-back.

    Hugo Ekitike (7/10):

    Once again led the line well, showing impressive strength and great awareness while setting up Wirtz for a great chance early on. Also unlucky that Frimpong's mishit shot came at him awkwardly; otherwise, the Frenchman would have been heading home from close range. In the end, though, he was starved of quality service.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    Heavily involved in the first half and saw one goal-bound effort blocked but he struggled after the interval. Fitness clearly still an issue for the German, who was hooked after 66 minutes. Whatever hope Liverpool had of creating something went with him.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Milos Kerkez (5/10):

    Took over at left-back from Robertson just after the hour mark but despite his best efforts, unable to make anything happen.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Replaced Jones in midfield but still looks a shadow of the player he was last season.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Brought on for Wirtz as part of Slot's triple-substitution midway through the second half but did nothing other than continually try to cut inside onto his right foot.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    The Italian was only introduced in place of Bradley in the final 10 minutes.

    Rio Ngumoha (N/A):

    Came on for Frimpong with just five minutes to go.

    Arne Slot (5/10):

    The Dutchman's decision to play Frimpong on the right wing worked out okay but his second-half changed failed dismally to affect the game. Liverpool may be on a decent run but their performances remain worryingly poor. Slot has an awful lot of work to do to get this team firing on all cylinders. 

Premier League
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
0