Liverpool player ratings vs Girona: Welcome back Alisson! Goalkeeper stars as Mohamed Salah penalty maintains Reds' perfect Champions League record

The Brazilian was back in the starting XI and back to his best against Girona as Salah scored the only goal of the game.

Arne Slot's Liverpool made it six wins from six in the Champions League this season to remain top of the standings after seeing off the challenge of a lively Girona side on Tuesday.

The visitors started brightly but suffered some scares in the first half as Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma caused problems for Michel’s impressive team and fit-again Alisson was forced into a string of saves.

Yet Liverpool took control in the second half and grabbed the lead after former Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek was adjudged to have fouled Luis Diaz following a VAR check.

Up stepped Mohamed Salah who made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way, to make it 1-0 and continue the Reds’ perfect Champions League record.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Montilivi...