Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Crisis on Merseyside! Mohamed Salah suffers agonising defeat on Premier League return as Virgil van Dijk mistake extends Reds' winless run in 2026

The opening goal came against the run of play and Reds captain Van Dijk was at fault. The Dutchman failed to knock a long ball out of play, Lewis Cook squared to Evanilson who fired home from close range. Joe Gomez hobbled off just moments later after colliding with Alisson in the build-up to the goal, another injury headache for Slot who was without Ibrahima Konate again due to personal reasons. And there will be questions over why it took Liverpool so long to get Wataru Endo ready to come on the pitch as there was further woe in the delay when James Hill’s slide-rule pass found Alex Jimenez who fired low past Alisson to double their lead. With just seconds remaining on the clock Van Dijk redeemed himself for his earlier error by directing home Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner, an effort which appeared to deflect in off his shoulder.

Slot rang the changes in the second-half and the Reds enjoyed vastly superior possession, pushing hard for an equaliser, which finally came with 10 minutes remaining. Szoboszlai, who has endured a torrid couple of weeks, making high-profile mistakes in league and cup matches, thrashed home from 25 yards out after a neatly-worked free-kick from Mo Salah, who was making his first start for the Reds since late November.

The visitors pushed for a winner and Florian Wirtz was denied by a fine save from Djordje Petrovic, but final word went to the Cherries after a long throw caused mayhem in the box and the ball was squeezed home by Adli from a tight angle to complete another woeful chapter in a poor season for the Premier League champions.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Vitality Stadium...