Liverpool player ratings vs Leicester City: Reds round out brilliant Boxing Day as Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah fight through the fog to stretch Premier League lead

Arne Slot's side came from behind to see off the Foxes and stretch their lead to seven points at the summit of the English top-flight

Mohamed Salah grabbed his 16th goal of the Premier League season as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Boxing Day.

Jordan Ayew gave the visitors a shock lead in the sixth minute when the former Crystal Palace man spun Liverpool's defence and guided a well-placed shot into the corner. But after hammering away at Leicester's backline, the blue wall caved in first-half stoppage-time when Cody Gakpo curled in a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

The Reds continued to turn the screw after the break, and Curtis Jones put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute after he turned in Alexis Mac Allister's cutback. Gakpo then looked to have made it 3-1, but his effort was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review as Darwin Nunez was deemed to have been offside in the build-up.

Salah did secure the points in the 82nd minute with his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield as he curled a sumptuous shot into the corner to send the Reds seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea at the summit having played a game fewer than the Blues.

