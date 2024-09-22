Antonee RobinsonGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Liverpool & Man Utd ready to battle for USMNT star Antonee Robinson with Fulham set to demand hefty transfer fee

A. RobinsonManchester UnitedLiverpoolFulhamPremier LeagueTransfers

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson in January.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool and Man Utd target Robinson
  • Fulham have price point in mind for left-back
  • Man Utd hold advantage in transfer race
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below