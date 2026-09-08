Liverpool raided! Man Utd complete deal to sign exciting teenage winger from bitter rivals as youth revolution continues

Manchester United are poised to deal a major blow to their fiercest rivals by securing the signature of highly-rated Liverpool academy prospect Isaac Konde. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been completed which will see the 16-year-old swap Merseyside for Manchester.

The versatile winger, who predominantly operates on the left flank, had already accelerated through the ranks at his current club. Despite not celebrating his 17th birthday until next month, Konde was already a feature in Liverpool’s Under-18 squad.

He will now integrate into the United youth system. The teenager will be eager to hit the ground running and immediately impress Under-18s boss Darren Fletcher.







