Liverpool are at their best, but Man United cannot get a break with injuries! Winners and Losers as Arne Slot's Reds win in preseason, but Erik Ten Hag loses another defender

The Reds were brilliant once again, while United can just not catch a break with injuries at the moment

It was a rainy evening in Columbia, South Carolina as Liverpool made it three-straight victories to begin their 2024/25 preseason campaign. Arne Slot's Reds defeated Manchester United 3-0 with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas steering them to victory.

The young Portuguese attacker put them ahead just 10 minutes into the match, firing home a wicked effort to open the scoring. Liverpool doubled their lead before the halftime break, Jones doubling their lead off a sensational Mohamed Salah assist.

Come the second half, the Reds found a third, with fullback Kostas Tsimikas tapping home on the back-post much to the delight of manager Arne Slot.

Things only got worse for United and Erik Ten Hag, with another devastating injury taking center-stage this preseason. Young defender William Fish, who subbed on for veteran Johnny Evans at halftime, collided with Liverpool's Harvey Blair and suffered the worst of the two. The 21-year-old was stretchered off the pitch as a result, adding to ten Hag's injury woes.

The manager has already lost new signing Leny Yoro and star forward Rasmus Hojlund, with Fish now being the third on the list.

Liverpool secured the result on Saturday, but the United boss likely will not care, rather, he'll now be worried about just fielding a healthy squad in the Community Shield against Manchester City in one week's time.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Williams Brice Stadium...